MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Purchases 803 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned about 0.06% of MGE Energy worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,244,000. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 10,373 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $873,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

MGE Energy Price Performance

Shares of MGEE opened at $89.53 on Friday. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.27 and a 52-week high of $109.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.80.

MGE Energy Announces Dividend

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $218.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.42 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGE Energy

In other MGE Energy news, Director James G. Berbee purchased 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $90.83 per share, with a total value of $40,510.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,451.56. This represents a 4.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised MGE Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MGE Energy from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MGE Energy

MGE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.