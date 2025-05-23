MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Raises Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $126.91 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $104.01 and a 52-week high of $149.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.09. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 67.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective (down previously from $133.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 26th. Argus raised Genuine Parts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GPC

Genuine Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.