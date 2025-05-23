MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Raises Stake in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 150,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 714,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 264.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CWK. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.93.

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $9.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.03. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $16.11.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

