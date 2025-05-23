MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in WD-40 by 309.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,566,000 after purchasing an additional 28,039 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in WD-40 by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in WD-40 by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in WD-40 by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in WD-40 by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WD-40 alerts:

WD-40 Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $242.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 46.46 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $232.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.34. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $208.00 and a 1 year high of $292.36.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. WD-40 had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. WD-40’s payout ratio is 59.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer bought 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $222.83 per share, for a total transaction of $57,044.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,363.76. This represents a 6.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded shares of WD-40 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

Read Our Latest Report on WD-40

WD-40 Profile

(Free Report)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.