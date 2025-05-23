MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Raises Stock Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned about 0.06% of PotlatchDeltic worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 224.2% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 259.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 806.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PCH shares. DA Davidson set a $54.00 price target on PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.43.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Up 0.2%

PCH stock opened at $38.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.08. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12 month low of $36.82 and a 12 month high of $48.12. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $268.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.68 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 1.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is currently 295.08%.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

