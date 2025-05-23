MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,149 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDS. Third Point LLC grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 6,000,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $204,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125,000 shares in the last quarter. Carronade Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,845,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,776,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,233,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth $9,459,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TDS stock opened at $33.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.13. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $41.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.57.

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is -15.24%.

Several research analysts have commented on TDS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Monday, May 5th.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

