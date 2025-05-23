MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Reduces Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 85.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,723 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EL. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 9,427 shares in the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $450,000. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.20.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $64.47 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.37 and a 52 week high of $131.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of -33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.36. Estée Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is -57.85%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

