MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Sells 2,791 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,791 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in NETGEAR during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NETGEAR by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NETGEAR from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

NETGEAR Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $29.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $859.43 million, a PE ratio of 74.65 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.02 and its 200-day moving average is $25.74. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $31.55.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $162.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.24 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.24%. NETGEAR’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at NETGEAR

In related news, CFO Murray Bryan sold 2,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $75,028.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 178,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,026,565.05. The trade was a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NETGEAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.