MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Sells 38,546 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. cut its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 38,546 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Helmerich & Payne worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,487,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,654,000 after purchasing an additional 35,013 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,686,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,013,000 after purchasing an additional 801,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,658,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,121,000 after purchasing an additional 327,374 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,699,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,414,000 after purchasing an additional 82,254 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,557,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,885,000 after purchasing an additional 53,277 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $15.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $42.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.86.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.03 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is presently 45.66%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HP shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $43.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

