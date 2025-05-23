MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Sells 5,095 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lowered its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,919 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 5,095 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 6,014,828 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $202,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,495 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 44,930 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2,857.9% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,013,657 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,079,000 after acquiring an additional 979,388 shares during the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $15,904,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 336.0% in the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 108,765 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 83,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Southwest Airlines

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director Gregg A. Saretsky purchased 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.29 per share, with a total value of $100,154.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,102.49. This trade represents a 32.74% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Hess purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.52 per share, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,097.12. The trade was a 47.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 16,670 shares of company stock worth $464,944 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LUV shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.59.

Southwest Airlines Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $31.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.11. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $36.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The airline reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. Analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.71%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

