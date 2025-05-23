MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Sells 9,668 Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. decreased its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,668 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned about 1.34% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. HealthInvest Partners AB boosted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 98,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 28,731 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 13,773 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.27. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $61.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 3.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Corbus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRBP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.13). On average, equities research analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRBP shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corbus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.