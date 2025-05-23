MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Takes $1.80 Million Position in Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 140,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Red Cat in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Red Cat by 407.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Red Cat by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Red Cat by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Cat in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Red Cat in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Northland Capmk raised Red Cat to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

Red Cat Stock Performance

Shares of Red Cat stock opened at $6.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $611.86 million, a PE ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.37. Red Cat Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $15.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.17). Red Cat had a negative return on equity of 96.00% and a negative net margin of 232.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Red Cat Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Red Cat

Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.

Featured Articles

