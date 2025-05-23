Mizuho Cuts Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $435.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Mizuho from $450.00 to $435.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HD. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Home Depot from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Home Depot from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Home Depot from $393.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Home Depot from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.92.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $365.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $363.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $323.77 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $359.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $387.46.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

