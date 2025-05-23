Mizuho Cuts Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Price Target to $44.00

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Western Midstream Partners Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:WES opened at $38.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Western Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $33.60 and a 1 year high of $43.33. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.33.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $917.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.55 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 42.99% and a return on equity of 46.02%. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.42%. This is a positive change from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 236.9% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 17,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 12,565 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 9,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

