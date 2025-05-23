Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Purchased by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $1,191,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,584 shares in the company, valued at $10,616,168.96. The trade was a 10.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target (down from $185.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $102.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.24 and a twelve month high of $164.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.32.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

