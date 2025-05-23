Mplx FY2026 EPS Estimate Boosted by US Capital Advisors

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors increased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mplx in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $4.29 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.26. The consensus estimate for Mplx’s current full-year earnings is $4.41 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mplx from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mplx from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Mplx from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mplx from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Shares of MPLX stock opened at $50.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.76. Mplx has a twelve month low of $39.95 and a twelve month high of $54.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.53.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 31.94% and a net margin of 36.18%. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.9565 dividend. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is 88.22%.

In other news, VP Shawn M. Lyon bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.75 per share, with a total value of $211,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,522.25. This represents a 18.78% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 24.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Crude Oil and Products Logistics and Natural Gas and NGL Services segments. The Crude Oil and Products Logistics segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

