National Bankshares Increases PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Price Target to C$5.50

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN – Free Report) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$5.00 price target on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$2.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.30. PRO Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$1.80 and a twelve month high of C$2.45.

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

