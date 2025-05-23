National Bankshares Increases PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Price Target to C$5.50

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN – Free Report) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$5.00 price target on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th.
PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.
