National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in National Presto Industries were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,901,000 after purchasing an additional 26,987 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in National Presto Industries by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 156,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after buying an additional 29,577 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in National Presto Industries by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in National Presto Industries by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 110,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,904,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Medina Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in National Presto Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,035,000. 58.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Presto Industries Stock Performance

NYSE NPK opened at $84.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.46. The company has a market cap of $601.03 million, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.49. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $69.58 and a one year high of $103.93.

National Presto Industries Dividend Announcement

National Presto Industries ( NYSE:NPK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $103.64 million during the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 9.88%.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 1%. National Presto Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut National Presto Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th.

National Presto Industries Profile

National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company’s Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

