Natixis Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,497,649 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,166 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.3% of Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,317,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. M & L Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,309,000. First Financial Group Corp bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,265,000. Harbour Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 61,539 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 747.4% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 37,474 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,795,000 after acquiring an additional 33,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 28,223 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,896,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MSFT. Citigroup boosted their target price on Microsoft from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Microsoft from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Microsoft from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Microsoft from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.13.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.5%

MSFT stock opened at $454.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $344.79 and a 1-year high of $468.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $401.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $413.59.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.24. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. The firm had revenue of $70.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Amy Coleman sold 13,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.01, for a total value of $5,985,968.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,481,631. This represents a 23.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.18, for a total value of $7,330,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,906,221.80. This represents a 14.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,743 shares of company stock valued at $58,375,673 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

