News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Position Boosted by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,821 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in News were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NWS. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of News by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 33,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,810 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in News by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in News by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in News by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in News by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

NWS stock opened at $31.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. News Co. has a one year low of $26.04 and a one year high of $35.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.43.

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). News had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. On average, analysts forecast that News Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of News to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

