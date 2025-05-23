Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Purchased by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $202,035.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,141 shares in the company, valued at $551,339.73. This trade represents a 26.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sean Compton sold 1,088 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $190,976.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,210.88. This represents a 8.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,558 shares of company stock valued at $7,504,098 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXST stock opened at $171.46 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.66 and a 1-year high of $191.86. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.15.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.69%.

NXST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.71.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

