Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.40 and traded as high as $4.84. Nidec shares last traded at $4.70, with a volume of 210,509 shares.

Nidec Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average is $4.40.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Nidec had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nidec Co. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nidec Company Profile

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment/machine tools, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products, as well as mold, molding, cutting, and machining components.

