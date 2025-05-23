Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) by 68.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,006 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Nomura were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NMR. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Nomura by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,318,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,953,000 after buying an additional 2,846,601 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nomura by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,241,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,977,000 after buying an additional 1,041,022 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Nomura by 178.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 615,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 394,866 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Nomura during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,428,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Nomura in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:NMR opened at $5.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $6.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nomura ( NYSE:NMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). Nomura had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.20 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

