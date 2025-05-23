Northern Trust Corp Has $4.14 Million Stake in CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 511,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,243 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in CorMedix were worth $4,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRMD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorMedix in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CorMedix in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CorMedix in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorMedix in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CorMedix in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CorMedix alerts:

CorMedix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRMD opened at $12.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.03 and a 200-day moving average of $9.81. CorMedix Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CorMedix ( NASDAQ:CRMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CorMedix Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of CorMedix in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CorMedix from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded CorMedix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Leerink Partners started coverage on CorMedix in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRMD

CorMedix Company Profile

(Free Report)

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.