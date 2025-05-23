Northern Trust Corp Raises Position in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 605,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 147,990 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate were worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACRE. Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 160.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 472.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 14,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 11,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. 41.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

Ares Commercial Real Estate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACRE opened at $4.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.43. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.37 million, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.27.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.13%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -240.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACRE shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.