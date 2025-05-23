Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 105,822 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,503 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 193.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 65.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Stock Down 0.5%

NFBK stock opened at $11.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.66. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.98 and a 12 month high of $14.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.35 million, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.75.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Dividend Announcement

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) ( NASDAQ:NFBK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $34.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 11.76%. Equities analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 7th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is currently 68.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFBK has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Frank P. Patafio sold 5,000 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $50,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 147,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,498,611.94. The trade was a 3.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; and brokered deposits.

