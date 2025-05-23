Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 45.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,938 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 118,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oceaneering International Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE:OII opened at $18.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.35. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.46 and a 52 week high of $30.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $674.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

OII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded Oceaneering International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oceaneering International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

