Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,434 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,818,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,590,000 after purchasing an additional 678,102 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 514,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after buying an additional 18,311 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 252,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,742,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,585,000 after acquiring an additional 767,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.60.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE:PK opened at $10.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.65. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $16.28.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.17 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.49%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

