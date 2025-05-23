Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,522 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Patria Investments were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $808,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Patria Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $625,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in Patria Investments during the fourth quarter worth $395,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Patria Investments in the fourth quarter worth $840,000. Finally, Pertento Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 3,308,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,479,000 after acquiring an additional 270,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAX opened at $12.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $767.41 million, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.57. Patria Investments Limited has a 52-week low of $9.43 and a 52-week high of $13.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.45%.

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

