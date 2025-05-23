Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Holdings Lowered by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. reduced its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 142,041 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned 0.06% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,443.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 5,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Patterson-UTI Energy

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.88 per share, with a total value of $197,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,482,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,562,824.96. The trade was a 1.02% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Carl Stewart sold 48,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $357,265.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,224.50. This represents a 36.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PTEN opened at $5.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.66. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $11.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.04. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is presently -12.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on PTEN. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.82.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

See Also

