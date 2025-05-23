Perenti (OTCMKTS:AUSDF) Stock Price Up 0% – Time to Buy?

Perenti Limited (OTCMKTS:AUSDF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.94 and last traded at $0.94. Approximately 5,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 3,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

Perenti Stock Up 0.0%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average of $0.94.

About Perenti

Perenti Limited operates as a mining services company worldwide. It operates through Contract Mining, Drilling Services, and Mining Services and Idoba segments. The company offers underground and surface contract mining, drill and blast, in-pit grade control, exploration drilling, earthmoving, and machinery rebuilds services; and drilling services including specialized deep hole multi-intersectional directional diamond core drilling, underground diamond core drilling, drilling and blasting, and in-pit grade control services.

Further Reading

