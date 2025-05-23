PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Shares Sold by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth cut its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 84.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,244 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 39,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systelligence LLC raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 16,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PULS opened at $49.67 on Friday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $49.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.63.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

