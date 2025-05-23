Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Holdings Raised by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,872 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PB. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total transaction of $36,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,753,290.30. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,600 shares of company stock valued at $460,409 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Hovde Group reduced their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.80.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $69.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.99. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $86.76.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $306.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.17 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 26.79%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 44.19%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

