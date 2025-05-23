PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRF) Shares Down 1.8% – What’s Next?

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRF – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.53. 5,263 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Trading Up 10.5%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.49.

About PT Bank Central Asia Tbk

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services to individual, corporate, and small and medium enterprise customers in Indonesia and internationally. It offers savings accounts; motorcycle financing and vehicle, housing, and personal loans; mutual funds and bonds; insurance, including property, life, accident, auto, health, education, retirement, travel, and heritage protection; electronic money services; credit cards; business collection services; and eBanking, remittance, and customer services.

