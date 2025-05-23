Q2 Earnings Estimate for Home Depot Issued By DA Davidson

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Home Depot in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 21st. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $4.59 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Home Depot’s current full-year earnings is $15.13 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Home Depot’s FY2027 earnings at $16.83 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HD. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Hsbc Global Res raised Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.92.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $365.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $359.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $387.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $323.77 and a 1-year high of $439.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 99,400.7% during the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 18,975,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,954,431,000 after buying an additional 18,956,701 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $5,032,910,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 39,194.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,236,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,517,230,000 after buying an additional 10,210,851 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $2,212,546,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $2,076,592,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.42%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

