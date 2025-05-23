Raymond James Issues Positive Forecast for PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Stock Price

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN – Free Report) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note published on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of PRV.UN stock opened at C$2.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.30. PRO Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$1.80 and a twelve month high of C$2.45.

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

