Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Regional REIT (LON:RGL – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports.

Regional REIT stock opened at GBX 112.80 ($1.51) on Thursday. Regional REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 97.60 ($1.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 249.50 ($3.35). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 111.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 115.73. The stock has a market cap of £182.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.74.

Regional REIT (LON:RGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX (33.50) (($0.45)) EPS for the quarter. Regional REIT had a negative return on equity of 28.79% and a negative net margin of 89.90%.

Regional REIT Limited is a UK based real estate investment trust, focused on building a large geographically diverse portfolio of income producing regional properties outside of the M25 motorway.

Regional REIT pursues its investment objective by investing in, actively managing and disposing of regional core property and core plus property assets.

