RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $283.60.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RNR shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $437.00 to $426.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $284.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $238.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $240.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.34. RenaissanceRe has a 52-week low of $208.98 and a 52-week high of $300.00.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($1.17). RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe will post 26.04 EPS for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RenaissanceRe news, CAO James Christopher Fraser sold 332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.54, for a total value of $82,847.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,154 shares in the company, valued at $6,776,009.16. The trade was a 1.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of RenaissanceRe

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNR. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 1,587.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

About RenaissanceRe

(Get Free Report

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.