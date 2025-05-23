RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Purchased by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 1,458.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,882,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $717,278,000 after acquiring an additional 233,708 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,013,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $500,991,000 after purchasing an additional 446,781 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,880,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $466,969,000 after purchasing an additional 182,530 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,907,000 after purchasing an additional 223,991 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,033,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $257,193,000 after purchasing an additional 49,804 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO James Christopher Fraser sold 332 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.54, for a total transaction of $82,847.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,776,009.16. This trade represents a 1.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNR opened at $238.95 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $208.98 and a twelve month high of $300.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $240.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($1.17). RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.18 EPS. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 5.10%.

RNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $277.00 to $271.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.60.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

