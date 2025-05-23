RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,968 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,041 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,991,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in RingCentral by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 75,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 11,902 shares during the last quarter. Diker Management LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth $1,225,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in RingCentral by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 15,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its holdings in RingCentral by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 34,159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 16,750 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 54,899 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total transaction of $1,451,529.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 552,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,616,560.80. The trade was a 9.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John H. Marlow sold 35,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $1,002,141.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 313,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,953,845.60. This trade represents a 10.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 374,335 shares of company stock valued at $10,258,479. Insiders own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Stock Performance

RNG stock opened at $26.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.44, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $20.59 and a one year high of $42.19.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $612.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.53 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Monday. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on RingCentral from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on RingCentral from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.08.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

Further Reading

