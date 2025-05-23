Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock Position Raised by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,441 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 50,037 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 23,553 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 340,039 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 19,190 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 39,222 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 21,580 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 15,616 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $2,590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 35,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $409,270.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 853,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,775,506.06. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 9,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $149,055.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 851,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,774,555. This represents a 1.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 384,265 shares of company stock valued at $5,201,750. 2.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $15.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.83 and its 200-day moving average is $12.66. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 5.09. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $18.86.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.52 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 66.26% and a negative net margin of 95.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.48) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on RIVN. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

