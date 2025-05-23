Rosenblatt Securities Issues Positive Forecast for Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock Price

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ZM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.61.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $82.07 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $55.06 and a fifty-two week high of $92.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.75. The firm has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.79.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $192,703.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 169,452 shares in the company, valued at $13,193,532.72. This represents a 1.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 11,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $851,342.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,026,790.39. This trade represents a 8.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,515 shares of company stock valued at $12,132,994 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 82,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 40,351 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 93,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,868,000 after buying an additional 7,518 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 40,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,745 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, McAdam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $410,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

