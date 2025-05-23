Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sanofi by 952.6% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Sanofi by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $52.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $45.80 and a fifty-two week high of $60.12. The stock has a market cap of $132.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.89.

Increases Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.0369 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.48. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

