SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-one research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.10.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Westpark Capital lowered their price target on SentinelOne from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

S opened at $19.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 0.81. SentinelOne has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $29.29.

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 39,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $771,775.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900,249 shares in the company, valued at $17,599,867.95. This represents a 4.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 6,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $124,689.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,509,891.75. The trade was a 2.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 432,498 shares of company stock worth $8,136,199. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 121.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 325,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 178,685 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,167,000. Shelton Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

