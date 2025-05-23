Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,901 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Philip G. Brace acquired 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.13 per share, with a total value of $661,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $661,300. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $88.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $70.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.99. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.93 and a 52-week high of $120.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 4.73.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $953.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.50 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 109.80%.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.