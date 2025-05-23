SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 94.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,539 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,337,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,390,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898,879 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,934,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,288,000 after buying an additional 315,899 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $103,678,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,313,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,230,000 after acquiring an additional 167,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,052,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $13.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.18 and a 200 day moving average of $14.00. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $18.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $763.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SOFI. Citizens Jmp began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays raised their target price on SoFi Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In other news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 11,181 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $119,748.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 215,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,960.59. This trade represents a 4.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,625 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $867,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 655,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,280,691.52. The trade was a 9.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,507 shares of company stock worth $1,283,528 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

