SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,937 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,243,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,781,000 after buying an additional 249,616 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in SpartanNash by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,042,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,093,000 after purchasing an additional 129,907 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SpartanNash by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 220,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 118,478 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 316.7% in the 4th quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 444,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,141,000 after purchasing an additional 73,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SpartanNash Stock Down 2.5%

SpartanNash stock opened at $18.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.24. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $641.72 million, a PE ratio of -1,896.00 and a beta of 0.42.

SpartanNash Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is presently -8,800.00%.

SPTN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Northcoast Research cut shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company Profile

(Free Report)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.