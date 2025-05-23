SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV) Holdings Lifted by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439,083 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Stock Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA:EFIV opened at $55.06 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a 1-year low of $46.17 and a 1-year high of $58.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.59.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

