Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) Given New $55.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 46.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SPHR. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $36.00 target price on shares of Sphere Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.78.

Sphere Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE:SPHR opened at $37.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.51. Sphere Entertainment has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $50.88.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.48) by $0.21. Sphere Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.76% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $280.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.33) earnings per share. Sphere Entertainment’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sphere Entertainment will post -11.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl Charles sold 55,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $1,872,013.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 25.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sphere Entertainment

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,298,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,075,000 after acquiring an additional 553,947 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,794,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,689,000 after acquiring an additional 29,402 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,465,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,084,000 after acquiring an additional 9,837 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 183.8% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 926,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,340,000 after acquiring an additional 599,800 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 628,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,577,000 after acquiring an additional 357,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

About Sphere Entertainment

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

