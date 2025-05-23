Sprott Nickel Miners ETF (NASDAQ:NIKL) Shares Up 1.6% – Here’s What Happened

Sprott Nickel Miners ETF (NASDAQ:NIKL – Get Free Report) rose 1.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.56 and last traded at $10.48. Approximately 40,809 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 26,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.

Sprott Nickel Miners ETF Trading Up 1.6%

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.21. The company has a market cap of $14.46 million, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.28.

Get Sprott Nickel Miners ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sprott Nickel Miners ETF stock. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Nickel Miners ETF (NASDAQ:NIKL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 29,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 3.64% of Sprott Nickel Miners ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Sprott Nickel Miners ETF

The Sprott Nickel Miners ETF (NIKL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Nickel Miners index. The fund tracks an index of nickel related companies around the globe. Securities are selected based on revenue and weighted by market-cap. NIKL was launched on Mar 21, 2023 and is issued by Sprott.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Nickel Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Nickel Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.